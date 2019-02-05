Open-minded Derbyshire couples wanted for new 'fun and frisky' TV show

Open-minded couples from Derbyshire are wanted for a new Channel 5 show.

Applicants for the 'fun and frisky' series must be 18 or over.

On the website for casting company Crackit Productions, it states: "We are looking for open minded couples who are able to speak honestly and frankly about sex.

"As part of the programme couples will give their opinions on a selection of sex topics having tried them out in their own private time. We’re not interested in seeing the couples naked or filming them undertaking these acts, rather hearing their thoughts before and after."

Couples interested in finding out more should get in touch with Crackit Productions via email at casting@crackitproductions.co.uk or by texting/calling 0203 7614685 or 0203 978 0422.