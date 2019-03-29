Ongoing incident closes road in Grassmoor Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are being advised of a road closure due to an ongoing incident. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have tweeted to say that Furnace Hillock Way in Grassmoor is currently closed. Furnace Hillock Way is currently closed People are being asked to avoid the area. No further information about the incident has yet been released. Floral tributes left near scene where young motorcyclist died in Chesterfield Could this Derbyshire town be set for a new hotel?