Ongoing incident closes road in Grassmoor

Motorists are being advised of a road closure due to an ongoing incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have tweeted to say that Furnace Hillock Way in Grassmoor is currently closed.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information about the incident has yet been released.