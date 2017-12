One person had to be cut free from their vehicle after a crash on the A617 this morning.

Firefighters from Staveley and Chesterfield attended the incident, on the A617 east near to the M1 junction 29, just before 6am.

The collision involved a Peugeot 206 and one person had to be released from the vehicle by firefighters. They were not injured, police said.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.