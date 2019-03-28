One of three suspended Derbyshire nurses subject of ‘police investigation of a serious nature’

‘Significant health and safeguarding concerns’ and ‘a police investigation of a serious nature’ are two reasons why three Derbyshire nurses are currently suspended.

The suspensions were revealed in a report published by the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust for its board meeting today (Thursday).

It says three nurses are currently suspended with pay to allow investigations to be completed ‘without prejudice’.

The trust says further details on the cases and where the nurses were employed cannot be revealed due to confidentiality issues.

One of the nurses is the subject of a police investigation ‘of a serious nature’.

The investigation is expected to take a further three to six months to complete.

The second nurse had referred themselves to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the industry watchdog, following an arrest for assault.

Despite no charges being brought against them, there were ‘significant health and safeguarding concerns’.

Finally, a third nurse has been suspended while their NMC revalidation has been processed. They are to be formally interviewed urgently before they can return to work.

Revalidation is the process that all nurses and midwives in the UK need to follow to maintain their registration with the NMC.

It requires staff to demonstrate that they are practising safely and effectively in line with industry code.

The report says that “All (the three nurses mentioned above) are being fully supported both operationally and via people services. There is no further detail to report regarding other registered professionals”.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust said: “These cases are subject to internal disciplinary proceedings which we are unable to share further details of, due to confidentiality. Patient care has not been affected in any way.”

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service