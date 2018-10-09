Olympics hopeful Jade Ashmore receives birthday gift from Bolsover Rotarians

Young boxer Jade Ashmore, a hot prospect to represent Great Britain in the Olympics in 2020, visited Bolsover Rotary Club. Margaret Scott, the club’s president,

presented Jade with an early 21st birthday gift of training boxing gloves. The club has supported Jade for several years.

Margaret said: “Jade has achieved great things in the years that the Rotary Club has been associated with her and we are excited that she has a real chance of being selected to represent Great Britain in Tokyo in 2020. She has worked hard to get to this level.”