Ofsted Inspectors say Chesterfield school has improved since the last inspection

Staff at a Chesterfield school say they are pleased with its progress after turning it round from a previous Ofsted report

The education watchdog visited Brookfield Community School and rated it as Requiring Improvement- last year the school was judged ‘inadequate’ with ‘serious weaknesses’.

Inspectors reported that the school has made significant progress since its previous inspection in 2018.

The school is judged ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas, though there has been “real progress”.

Strengths identified include:

- There is a strong and effective safeguarding culture in the school.

- Senior leaders lead with a commitment to make a positive difference to the lives of pupils.

- Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and positive.

- Pupils’ attainment is high and progress has improved in the last two years.

- The quality of governance has improved with the leadership capacity and the strategic development of the school being strengthened. Governors understand their responsibilities very well.

- The provision for careers education, information, advice and guidance is strong and effective.

Newly-appointed Headteacher, Keith Hirst, stated: ‘We are obviously very pleased with the progress the report highlights. Whilst the inspection report reflects the progress that has been

made over the past 12 months, I would also like to make clear that this does not provide any room for complacency.

“Brookfield is a school with enormous potential. Our ambition is that the school establishes itself as a high-performing, outstanding school.

“This is the goal for leaders, taff and governors, and this report represents a step towards this ambition.”