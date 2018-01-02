Officers investigating Alfreton robbery release CCTV image

A new image has been released of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery at a jewellers in Alfreton.

The incident took place at the Tudor jewellers on High Street, Alfreton at 12.10pm on Wednesday, December 6.

A man entered the shop and demanded that the staff hand over a necklace. He threatened a member of staff with a knife.

The man left the shop with the necklace and ran down the street towards Limes Avenue.

If you know the man, or have any information with regards to the incident, call 101 and ask for DC Andrew Ryans quoting occurrence number 17000532267.