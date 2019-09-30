Officers appeal for witnesses to fatal smash in Derbyshire

Officers are appealing for information after a man died in a collision near Tibshelf yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Derbyshire Police were called to report a collision between a blue Ford Kuga and white Alfa Romeo Mito on the B6025 between Westhouses and Tibshelf just before 4.50pm.

The Ford Kuga had left the road and was on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

Officers attended alongside the Air Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are now appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone with dash cam installed, to come forward.

If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries contact them quoting reference number 19*520468.

Any footage that may be of use to investigators should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept.