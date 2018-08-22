Tattoo Fixers looking for participants for new series

Hit TV show Tattoo Fixers is looking for participants for the new series.

Filiming on the next series of the E4 show is set to start in the autumn with applications now open.

Participants will have the chance to have their disastrous tattoos transformed into works of art by four top tattoo artists, including brothers Pash and Uzzi, who will be joining show regulars Sketch, Alice and receptionist Paisley.

Pash, 30 and Uzzi 27 from Plymouth have been tattooing for 13 and six years respectively and specialise in realism. So far, their careers have taken them from London, to Mozambique and now back to Plymouth where they have their own studio - White Room Tattoo which has been open for 18 months.

Pash Canby said: “Cover ups are almost always a challenge, and I’m not sure if I’m prepared for some of the disasters to come! However I’m totally excited to help people get over their tattoo nightmares, I’m also looking forward to meeting the clients behind these crazy decisions and being a part of something that showcases what I’m passionate about.”

Uzzi Canby said: “Joining the Tattoo Fixers team is awesome! Of course there will be challenges, but I’m looking forward to taking them on and applying my art and tattoo skills into covering up some of the nations most embarrassing and shocking tattoos! And hopefully helping to heal some mental scars for our clients along the way.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the show should apply via the Tattoo Fixers take part page at http://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-tattoo-fixers.html