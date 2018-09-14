New twist on a classic

The weekend is upon us and many people like to celebrate with an alcoholic drink.

But whether your tipple is wine, beer, spirits of cocktails, some people are still conscious of watching their weight.

And if you usually opt for a classic like vodka and soda, leading brand Smirnoff have come up with a new way for you to enjoy it - without worrying about the calories.

The Smirnoff Soda Smash puts a new twist on the classic recipe, and is just 57 calories per serve.

And you don't have to be an expert mixologist to create it!

Use a Mexican elbow fruit squeezer or your hand to roll the lime and press it into the vodka and soda to create the natural citrus flavour without the need for added sugars or artificial flavours.

You can even experiment with other fruits.