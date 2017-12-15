3 Christmas activity ideas to entertain the family in Derbyshire

The Christmas holiday is almost upon us and with presents already under the tree, cash-strapped parents will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained.

To help families save a pretty penny this festive season, Voucherbox.co.uk has collated activities for a group of four to do for under £40 in Derbyshire.

From skating around the Christmas tree to shopping for those last-minute presents and taking advantage of free parking, there's plenty to do in our beautiful county.

Dickens @ Chatsworth House

Christmas at Chatsworth is always something to behold – this year, with a Dickensian London theme, will be no exception. With Miss Havisham and Bill Fagin walking around the stately home, you and the little ones can lose yourself in this festive adventure! This event is running until the 7 January 2018.

Cost: £60.90 for 2 adults, 3 children

Carols by Candlelight

Pop along to Treak Cliff Cavern this Sunday or on Christmas Eve, where you and the children you can sing carols inside this festive venue where for the there’ll be mulled winefor the adults and mince pies for all too!

Cost: £12 per adult, £6 per child, under 5s are free

Get creative in the home

With Christmas fast approaching and the usual churn of loved one’s birthdays, buying presents and cards can get expensive, so why not entertain the kids by getting them to make them for you? Not only will it save some money but it also gives a personalised touch to someone’s big day and provides you with a fun way to spend some quality time with your children.

Cost: Free