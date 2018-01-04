OFF YOUR BIKE: Cyclist spotted on M1 motorway

A cyclist who was spotted on the M1 motorway has been reprimanded by police.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 2 on the northbound carriageway near the junction for Markham Vale.

The man was stopped by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s armed response unit and given ‘strong words of advice’.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 4.40pm on Tuesday, January 2, we responded to reports of a man riding a bicycle on the M1 northbound, approaching junction 29A.

“He was escorted from the motorway and given strong words of advice by our officers.”