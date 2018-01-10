OAP ended up in court after accident in Derbyshire supermarket

A pensioner found himself in court for accidentally colliding with a member of staff in Tesco.

Chesterfield magistrates' court heard how Derek Wright, 73, was charged with assaulting employee Amy Smith at Tesco in Mill Green Way, Clowne, last summer.

But giving evidence at Chesterfield magistrates' court, Ms Smith said it wasn't a deliberate act - so the bench had no option but to dismiss Mr Wright's trial and acquit him.

Mr Wright told his defence solicitor it meant he'd be able to go home and watch Dickinson's Real Deal.

At the start of the case on Tuesday morning, prosecutor Mike Treharne said: "At 2.45pm on July 12 last year, Ms Smith was walking alongside a security guard in the store.

"She says the defendant came into the store and collided with her, put his elbow up and struck her in the face.

"This was completely random and took her by surprise."

When she took to the stand, Ms Smith told magistrates: "He came in between me and the security guard - I think he was going to get a newspaper.

"It was quite a hard blow - it made my face hurt for the rest of the day.

"But I wouldn't say it was deliberate.

"I think it was an accident."

At this point, the trial was stopped to allow Mr Treharne to have a private conversation with Ms Smith.

When the hearing resumed, Mr Treharne said: "The prosecution's case has been undermined.

"A collision took place but the suggestion it was an accident means this isn't a criminal matter."

Magistrates quickly agreed, dismissed the case and acquitted Mr Wright, who pleaded not guilty to assault by beating during a previous hearing.

The court heard Mr Wright, of Doctor Lane, Harthill, near Killamarsh, will be able to make an application to cover the costs of the case.