Number of people involved in Derbyshire crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Barrow Hill last night - and three other casualties were treated at the scene.

Staveley firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the collision, which involved a car in a field off Whittington Road, at around 9.30pm.

The three main emergency services attended the incident.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters made the vehicle safe and left it with Derbyshire police for recovery. Three casualties were treated at the scene and a further two were conveyed to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service."

