‘Nuisance off-roaders’ in Derbyshire Dales beauty spots targeted by police

Derbyshire Police are targeting illegal off-road motorists in the Derbyshire Dales after they received complaints.

The counties Rural Crime Team have been targeting off-roaders by spending time on patrol on countryside routes where they have received complaints about the issue on Saturday, December 9.

They visited Leys Lane, Chertpit Lane and High Rake in Great Longstone, Derby Lane at Monyash and Long Causeway at Stanage Edge as part of Operation Blackbrook.

They have said they aims to target illegal vehicle usage taking place on footpaths and restricted byways, and nuisance off roading.

Sergeant Andy Wordsworth of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “It was a snowy weekend, and we did not come across any unauthorised off roading. While we were out on our Operation Blackbrook patrols we came across a number of people who found their vehicles stuck in the ice and snow, and gave them a helping hand, and also dealt with three vehicles which had been damaged while they were left abandoned at Stanage Edge due to the weather conditions.

“Further patrols to target illegal and nuisance off roading will be carried out as we continue to listen to the concerns of local residents. Operation Blackbrook is one of the ways we can work to reduce the issue these areas face around some motorists and riders who illegal use restricted byways and footpaths, or damage the area for others.”

You can find out more about the work of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, with updates, appeals, photos and video blogs of their work through their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ruralcrimeteam, or if you’re a Twitter user you can follow them by searching @DerbyshireRCU.