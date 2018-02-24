NOSTALGIA: Remember these 17 Chesterfield nightspots?

Cestrefeldians know how to have a good time!

We’ve got lots of brilliant nightspots in our town at the moment – but today we thought we’d delve into the archives and remind you of some of Chesterfield’s former pubs, bars, clubs and nightclubs.

IN PICTURES: Did you frequent these former Chesterfield nightspots?

Did you spend your youth in one – or more! – of these places?

Maybe you met your other half in one of them?

Whatever your memories, please take a look at the picture gallery

• Some of the pictures are from Neil Anderson’s book, Dirty Stop Outs’ Guide to 1980s Chesterfield, which can be bought here.