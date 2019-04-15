Northern Ballet's Elves & The Shoemaker dances onto big screen in Chesterfield

Children's story Elves & The Shoemaker has been brought to life by Northern Ballet and will be screened in Chesterfield.

Anita Rani narrates the production which has playful characters and spellbinding music.

A hard-working shoemaker struggles to support his family. But when he sees a poor lady in need of help, he gives her his final pair of shoes.

The next morning he awakes to find that his last piece of leather has been transformed into the most magnificent pair of magical shoes. But who has made them?

This adorable ballet is sure to have your little ones dancing with excitement.

The screenings take place at the Pomegranate Theatre on Tuesday, April 16 at 10.30am and on Wednesday, April 17, at 1.30pm.

Tickets £7.90, £5.90 (concession), £5.60 (child). Call 01246 345222 or book online www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

T