Thermal imaging and a hose reel jet were used to tackle the blaze when a fence and shed caught fire.

Last night, Sunday, February 25 at just after 7pm a crew from Clay Cross were called to Alma Road in North Wingfield.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A fence fire had spread to a shed on Alma Road. One hose reel jet, small gear and thermal imaging camera were in use.”