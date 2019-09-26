North Derbyshire school's vital services run by failed PFI company which owes £100million

A north Derbyshire school is powerless to prevent essential services being run by a company which went into administration earlier this year - owing creditors more than £100m.

Tupton Hall School opened last decade as part of a multi-million pound PFI (private finance initiative) deal which will see taxpayer-funded bodies pay out £122.2m over 26 years or nearly £5m a year.

Under the arrangement taxpayers will pay Interserve millions of pounds to run maintenance, caretaking, cleaning and catering services at the school.

READ MORE: New shop lands in Chesterfield town centre

The company reportedly owed more than £105m to creditors when it went into administration in March, with its future only being secured after its lenders took over the firm.

However, under the terms of Derbyshire County Council's 2001 PFI deal, Tupton Hall is not allowed to find a new provider until the contract expires in a decade's time - despite Interserve's recent financial woes which saw it needing to be rescued.

The council has not revealed how much of the £122.2m expenditure will be interest on the buildings, although if its deal is similar to other PFI arrangements across the country it is likely to be millions of pounds.

READ MORE: Chesterfield primary school 'wasting no time' in tackling issues found in 'Inadequate' Ofsted report

Instead, all it revealed was that it receives a government grant for the annual repayments of around £5m.

A spokesperson said: "Many assets including much-needed new schools that exist today wouldn’t have been built unless there had been a PFI deal in place."

In total, the council runs six secondary schools which were constructed under PFI arrangements.

Last October, then Chancellor Philip Hammond announced new PFI deals would be banned after a series of controversies about extravagant costs to public bodies.

Tupton Hall School, in Chesterfield, was built for 1,849 pupils, including a sixth form.

Defending its decision to hand over control over who runs essential school services, the council spokesperson said: "Under the contract, there is a benchmarking exercise every five years in which all the facilities management costs, including those for catering, are checked against comparable costs on other contracts across the country.

"The authority employs a specialist firm to help assess the costs submitted by the PFI company, and in the recent round savings were achieved overall.

"If the authority is not satisfied with the benchmarking exercise it has the right to market test the service."

Interserve, which is one of the Government's biggest contractors, had 45,000 UK staff, and 68,000 globally, when it was rescued by its lenders in March under a pre-arranged agreement.