North Derbyshire school nursery rated 'good' by Ofsted

A children’s nursery at a north Derbyshire school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited St Andrews Kids Club, based at St Andrews Primary school, Dronfield Woodhouse, earlier this year and have now released their findings.

St Andrews Kids Club has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted.

Lead inspector Tracy Hopkins says the club, which employs nine members of childcare staff and has places for 40 children, is meeting the needs of youngsters.

The report says: “Children eagerly arrive from their classrooms and excitedly tell staff about their school day.

“They have space to learn, play and build friendships in an interesting and stimulating environment. Staff listen attentively to children and involve them in the decision-making about the activities provided.”

There was also praise for the way staff interact with children.

“Children remain focused for long periods of time and are highly engaged in their play,” inspectors said.

“Staff speak to children about what they are doing, ask questions and encourage them to extend and develop their learning.”

Safeguarding at the centre is described as ‘effective’ by inspectors.

The report says: “The manager ensures staff have a clear understanding of safeguarding issues and how to respond to concerns about a child's welfare. Staff know how to identify the signs and symptoms of possible abuse and how to report their concerns.

“All staff attend regular training, as well as meetings, to ensure that their safeguarding knowledge is up to date.”