North Derbyshire doctor lands two new exciting roles with Olympic athletes and football managers

A north Derbyshire doctor has landed two new high-profile roles in the world of sport.

Consultant psychiatrist, Dr Allan Johnston, who works for Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, will be helping British athletes in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will be advising on mental health to the UK’s professional football managers and coaches.

Dr Johnston, who is based at Killamarsh Clinic, has been appointed as one of four members of an expert panel put together by UK Sport and the English Institute of Sport (EIS) as part of a new mental health strategy aimed at Team GB athletes.

And the League Managers Association (LMA) has announced that he will be its first in-house consultant performance psychiatrist.

His EIS role will see him working with 1,700 athletes involved in the Olympic and Paralympic games in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 and the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022. He said: “I’m humbled and privileged to join such a talented group of professionals supporting the mental health of our Team GB athletes.

“I’m hoping to improve the mental healthcare that football managers and coaches receive and use this as a platform to improve mental healthcare in general.”

Dr Johnston will continue to work for Derbyshire Healthcare Trust.

LMA chief executive, Richard Bevan, said: “Dr Johnston is a significant addition to the LMA’s existing team of medical experts.”