Non-urgent operations delayed at Chesterfield Royal Hospital due to winter pressures

Non-urgent operations at Chesterfield Royal Hospital have been delayed for the time being.

The hospital has also had to postpone some routine clinic appointments.

This is to ensure the hospital has the capacity to treat people who are in urgent need following a huge demand over Christmas and New Year.

The picture is the same at hospitals across the country and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt apologised last week but said the decision to defer non-urgent operations until the end of January had to be taken due to the pressure hospitals were under.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesman said: “We completely appreciate how distressing it is to have a routine, but planned operation put back until later in the year and we’re really sorry this will affect patients in our local communities. We’ve also had to postpone some routine clinic appointments.

“But if you are due to come to hospital for any reason, plan to do so, because we’ll be in touch if we need to re-arrange things, so there’s no need to call in to check.”

The postponements come after the hospital put out what it called an ‘unusual’ Facebook post asking people if they could work New Year’s Day.

The post, published just after 4.15pm on New Year’s Day, said: “Can you help by offering to work? It’s an unusual New Year’s Day appeal but we’re seeking qualified nurses, health care assistants and care support workers who could work extra shifts starting from this evening. It’s in response to the busiest January 1 we’re experiencing - probably on record.”

And a second post on January 2 praised those who came forward following the appeal.

It said: “It was an unusual social media post, but a faster way of getting in touch on the bank holiday! As a result we were able to open Portland Ward beds as part of our winter resilience plan to help to meet high demand on New Year’s Day.”

