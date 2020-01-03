Noise fears over PA storage plan at former Danesmoor school

Residents have objected to plans to repair PA equipment at a former Danesmoor school amid concerns over noise.

Paul Steers, of Bestwood Park, Clay Cross, has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to use the former Danesmoor Infant School, on Pilsley Road, for the “storage and repair of staging, PA equipment, lighting, amplification, loudspeakers and electronic equipment”.

However, nearby residents have raised concerns about the potential noise disturbance from sound equipment.

In a letter to the council, one couple from The Fairways said: “The premises use is requested for the repair of PA Equipment, loudspeakers etc. and these are normally tested under full sound levels. Therefore there will be excessive noise levels for the surrounding residential area.

“The noise aspect will also have a detrimental effect on the wildlife, as many birds nest in the surrounding trees.

The couple also objected on the grounds that it is a residential rather than an industrial area and also about the impact on the safety of pupils at the new Sharley Park Community Primary School opposite the site.

They said: “What size of vehicle will be making deliveries of the equipment as this will have an effect on the safety of the pupils attending the school opposite?

“It is very dangerous at present outside the school when pupils arrive and depart, without the added effect the change of premises use will cause - it will be an accident waiting to happen.”

Commenting on the application, Clay Cross Parish Council said it had objection to the scheme, but “would request limits be placed on noise due to the proximity of local residents adjacent to the property”.

And Sue Read, of Middle Lane, said she would have no objections if “the change of use applies only to the school building and not the attached field”, “has no negative impact on any use of the building by nesting bats or birds” and “if the proposed use of the building will not cause any nuisance”.

The school, along with Clay Cross Infant and Clay Cross Junior schools, closed in 2009 when pupils moved to the new state-of-the art Sharley Park school.