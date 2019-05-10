No Waste Café on cards for Chesterfield will aim to ‘fill bellies, not bins’

A no waste pop-up café is coming to Chesterfield- and could revolutionise the way residents think about food by ‘filling bellies, not bins’.

Diners at the No Waste Café will pay a small donation to enjoy a three course vegetarian or vegan meal made using surplus food donated by supermarkets.

The driving force behind the project, Greg Hewitt, set up his first No Waste pop-up cafe in Nottinghamshire (above) which is still running today. The 30-year-old now hopes to bring a similar scheme to Chesterfield.

The driving force behind the project, Greg Hewitt, had success when he launched Sharing Sherwood in Nottingham- and is keen to bring a similar model to Derbyshire after moving to Chesterfield.

Greg, 30, said: “I set up Sharing Sherwood because I was appalled by the amount of edible food supermarkets were throwing away- yet people are still going hungry and having to rely on food banks.

“The power of social eating is it brings communities together, but there will also be an educational element to this as well. It’s not just supermarkets- people waste food in their own homes.”

The ‘pay what you can afford’ eatery is set to be held at Loundsley Green Community Centre one evening a month, though the start date is yet to be announced.

If you’d like to volunteer, sponsor or keep up to date with the project you can visit the Facebbok page at facebook.com/WasteNotCafeChesterfield or email wastenotcafe@tutanota.com.

