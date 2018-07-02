No end in sight for Derbyshire heatwave

There’s no end in sight for Derbyshire’s heatwave - with the hot, sunny weather set to continue for weeks

Today brings lengthy periods of strong sunshine and mainly clear skies. The temperature will peak at 26 degrees and falls to a minimum of 11 degrees. Tonight will be less humid than yesterday.

Tomorrow will be dry and hot again with only little patches of cloud and a gentle breeze but mostly unbroken sunshine. Maximum temperature will be 23 degrees.

Temperatures will rise from midweek again with breezy, sunny intervals and pleasant evenings. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds, perhaps with a shallow mist overnight. Thursday will remain very warm with maximum 27 degrees and chances of the odd shower during the afternoon. A dry and clear night will follow. Friday will be very warm with sunny periods, light breeze and some patchy clouds.

The weekend will continue to be very hot with light winds and slightly cloudy skies. Temperature will reach 28 degrees on Saturday, the minimum will be 16 degrees. Sunday will remain the same, maximum of 27 and minimum of 15 degrees.

Most see the heatwave as a good opportunity to get the paddling pool out for the kids or wash the car on the weekend, but Severn Trent has previously urged customers to save water.

The company is producing an extra 300 million litres of water everyday but it is being used as quickly at it can be distributed.

Seven Trent asked customers to think about their local communities and ditch chores like washing the car or watering the lawn this weekend. Saving water can ensure that everyone has enough water during the hot weather, especially during peak times like mornings and evenings.

Water efficiency manager, Doug Clarke said: “Any little ways our customers can save water could mean the difference between you and your neighbours having water or not and I’m pretty sure in this heat, everyone would rather be able to have a cold glass of water than wash the car.”

You can find top water-saving tips on the company’s website, including:

Switch off the garden sprinklers - they can use up to 1.000 drinking water in just one hour - more than a family of four would use in a whole day.

Take a shower rather than a bath - it uses 40 litres less water and it’s quicker.

Use a bucket and sponge rather than a hose. If you clean your car for 30 minutes you’ll use 50 times less water with a bucket instead of a hose.

You can read more tips on how to save water HERE