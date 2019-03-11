New used car retailer to open in Chesterfield - creating 40 jobs

A used car retailer where you can buy a vehicle online and pick up in store is coming to Chesterfield - creating 40 jobs.

Car Store will be located on Eastside Road and plans to open early April.

Car Store is to open in Chesterfield next month.

It will have more than 350 cars on site with access to over 6,000 across the UK.

Inside there will be interactive displays where customers will be able to search over 6,000 AA inspected cars.

Victoria Finn, marketing communications director at Car Store, said: “We recently launched carstore.com, the new online marketplace for our Car Store used car brand. The website will provide our customers with an easy-to-use experience when buying or selling their car. The launch is an exciting development for us and we will be rolling the website out fully over the next few months."