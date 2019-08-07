New support hub set up in Whaley Bridge for affected residents

A new support hub has been set up in Whaley Bridge as residents return to their homes.

The hub is located at Whaley Bridge Primary School on Buxton Road.

READ MORE: Whaley Bridge residents can return to their homes after evacuation order lifted - live updates

It will be open until 8pm tonight (Wednesday) and from 9am to 7pm on Thursday.

British Red Cross volunteers will be at the hub, working in partnership with Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council.

Kayleigh Mosley, emergency response officer for the British Red Cross in Derbyshire, said: Our volunteers will be providing emotional support to anyone who needs it and who is returning home.

“We will also be signposting people to other organisations who can provide practical assistance to support them.”

For more information about the support available, visit the Derbyshire Prepared website.