New speed camera locations across Derbyshire

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across Derbyshire until February 28:
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge
Bowns Hill, Crich Mill Lane, Holloway
Swarkestone Bridge Sheffield Rd, Unstone
Callywhite Lane, Dronfield Western Rd, Mickleover
Main St, Weston upon Trent Wragley Way, Stenson Fields
North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor B6150 Loundsley Green Rd
Mill Lane, Grassmoor Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
Stand Rd, Chesterfield Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield
Hague Bar Rd, New Mills Long Hill, Fernilee
A615 Tansley Church Lane, South Wingfield
Manor Rd, Brimington Marsh Lane. Eckington
Brookside Rd, Breadsall Osmaston Rd, Derby
Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields Pilsley Rd, ClayCross
Sheffield Rd, Glossop Spencer Rd, Belper
Ripley Rd, Heage A444 Stanton & Overseal
A6005 Spondon A619 Chesterfield
B6540 Sawley A57 Dinting Vale
A6 Darley Dale A6096 Kirk Hallam
A514 Derby A511 Swadlincote