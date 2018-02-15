New speed camera locations across Derbyshire

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across Derbyshire until February 28:

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Bridge

Bowns Hill, Crich Mill Lane, Holloway

Swarkestone Bridge Sheffield Rd, Unstone

Callywhite Lane, Dronfield Western Rd, Mickleover

Main St, Weston upon Trent Wragley Way, Stenson Fields

North Wingfield Rd, Grassmoor B6150 Loundsley Green Rd

Mill Lane, Grassmoor Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Stand Rd, Chesterfield Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

Hague Bar Rd, New Mills Long Hill, Fernilee

A615 Tansley Church Lane, South Wingfield

Manor Rd, Brimington Marsh Lane. Eckington

Brookside Rd, Breadsall Osmaston Rd, Derby

Stenson Rd, Stenson Fields Pilsley Rd, ClayCross

Sheffield Rd, Glossop Spencer Rd, Belper

Ripley Rd, Heage A444 Stanton & Overseal

A6005 Spondon A619 Chesterfield

B6540 Sawley A57 Dinting Vale

A6 Darley Dale A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby A511 Swadlincote