New service aims to breathe new life into empty properties in Derbyshire

A new service promises to help bring empty properties back into use in Derbyshire.

Both Bolsover and North East Derbyshire district councils have joined forces to launch the service with the aim of reducing the number of empty properties across the areas, bringing them back into use for the benefit of families and individuals.

The new system can be used for either landlords wishing to rent or sell their property and is completely free of charge.

Councillor John Ritchie, Bolsover District Council's cabinet member for social enterprise, said: "Demand for housing is increasing so we want to do all we can to bring back into use any empty properties across the area.

"The longer a home is left empty the more likely it is to attract anti-social behaviour, fall into disrepair and become a source of anxiety to nearby residents.

"That's why we are doing all we can to assist owners and landlords with returning their properties to use."

Councillor Bette Hill, North East Derbyshire District Council's cabinet member for housing, added: "We know how hard it is for people to get a mortgage or find a home that meets your needs.

"That's why we are introducing this new service which will not only bring back into use an empty property but also help people find a suitable home.

"It's a win-win as far as we are concerned."

A spokesman for the councils said: "All you need to do is register your empty property with the relevant council and they will advertise your property on their website for free.

"They will also put you in contact with people who may be interested in purchasing or renting it.

"The property must be registered as being empty for more than six months and proof of ownership must be provided.

"If you are a landlord then proof that you are an accredited landlord must also be provided."

If you are a landlord who isn't accredited, visit www.dashservices.org.uk or www.landlords.org.uk for details on the benefits of being an accredited landlord and how to become a member.

To register for the scheme, visit www.bolsover.gov.uk or www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk