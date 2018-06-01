New Renishaw Hall exhibition puts the spotlight on the Sitwell brothers

A fascinating new exhibition has opened at Renishaw Hall which reveals its incredible art collection and the extraordinary family behind it.

The ‘Brothers In Art’: The Sitwell Passion And Patronage features new tours focusing on the family’s tradition of promoting and collecting art.

And it puts the spotlight firmly on brothers Osbert and Sacheverell who were well known for their influence on early 20th Century modern English literature and the arts.

There is also a fascinating exhibition of contemporary work by Derbyshire artist Louise McNiff, as well as inspired poetry and prose from Sheffield Hallam University’s creative writing students - all forming a new exhibition which explores the brother’s passion and patronage for art.

The tour of Renishaw Hall is led by experienced archivist, Christine Beevers, and focuses exclusively on the family’s collection.

She said: “There’s truly something for all artistic interest and tastes on a visit to Renishaw”.

The tours take place on July 1 and September 16. Tours are at 2pm and cost £15.50 or £14.50 concession.

Pre-booking is essential via 01246 432310 or email enquiries@renishaw-hall.co.uk.

The exhibition of art, writing and the brothers’ legacy is on display for the entire 2018 season.