New Prosecco bar launches in Chesterfield

A new bar has opened in Chesterfield just in time for Christmas.

Ritzy's Bar launched at 37 Holywell Street - which used to be occupied by the Formal Affair bridal shop - this week.

It is owned by husband and wife Justin and Rachael Fleming.

Rachael said: "It's a nice bar - we've been getting a lot of positive comments which is fantastic.

"We've got many drinks on offer, including Prosecco, gins, wines, cocktails and draft ales.

"I think we've covered all bases.

"The atmosphere is lovely," she added.

Rachael said the building has undergone an extensive refurbishment and the business has created a number of jobs.

"We look forward to serving the people of Chesterfield," she said.

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times reported how the first Chesterfield Investment Summit heard the town is a place to do business.

Latest figures show 475 new start-up businesses were established in the area in 2016, an increase of more than 70 per cent compared to 2012.

READ MORE: Chesterfield hailed at investment summit