New police officer on the streets of Chesterfield

A new police officer has joined the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing team.

PC Chris Wright has been a police officer for three and a half years, having worked previously as an intelligence analyst for Derbyshire Constabulary since 2008, but prior to that also worked for the force as a caseworker.

As a police officer, PC Wright has worked on the response and investigation teams in the Chesterfield and Clay Cross area.

He said: “Since joining the town centre team I have been working with my colleagues to get to know the issues and concerns faced by the area. I have been busy using our new powers under the Public Spaces Protection Order to target anti-social behaviour and dealing with incidents within the town centre.

“I really like being out on foot all day as opposed to being sat in a car as it gives me the opportunity to regularly speak to members of the public and provide a visible presence. While I’m on the team I would like to continue to target anti-social behaviour and drug misuse around the town centre – not just those who use drugs, but those involved in the supply. I feel I have a vested interest in the town centre as it is my home town.”

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101 or send them a message through the My Local Police pages of the website by clicking here.

You can also follow the work of the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Teams on Twitter: @ChesterfieldSNT.