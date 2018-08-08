New pizzeria could open in Chesterfield town centre

A new pizzeria could launch in Chesterfield town centre.

Ricky Marples wants to open Pizza Pi Pizzeria on 11 Beetwell Street.

In a premises licence application submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, he states: "Food will be on offer until 10pm everyday, alcohol sales will stop at 11pm.

"The venue is a pizza restaurant where alcohol is ancillary to the provision of a substantial meal.

"Seating will be available for 70 per cent of customers."

The application adds that acoustic acts and singers would perform in the premises.

11 Beetwell Street is close to Chesterfield nightspot The Avenue.