New PCSO on the beat in Chesterfield areas

A new Police Community Support Officer is out patrolling the streets of Grassmoor, Holmewood, Calow and Arkwight.

Joe Molloy, who has been a PCSO for almost two years, is the most recent face on the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team.

He has moved from the Sinfin and Osmaston team, in the Derby East area, where he has been since joining Derbyshire Constabulary in September 2016.

Before becoming a PCSO, Joe worked in various roles including in sales and also as a door supervisor.

Since joining the Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, PCSO Molloy has been out on patrol and getting to know the community, as well as helping out with a road safety operation.

In his spare time, Joe enjoys making and carving intricate wooden wands like you might see or read about in the Harry Potter films or stories and other magical tales.

PCSO Molloy said: “It is great to be working on such a tight knit team and since I started with the team here I have been busy getting to know the community and local residents.

“I hope to be able to use and build upon my skills and experience as a PCSO to help target the issues and concerns that matter to the residents of Grassmoor, Holmewood, Calow, Arkwright and other surrounding areas.”

To contact the Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101.