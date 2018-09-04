New officer PC Gill welcomed to Chesterfield suburbs

A new police officer is on the beat in Chesterfield.

PC Jason Gill has been a police officer for more than 20 years and will be patrolling the streets of Walton, Grangewood, Boythorpe, Hasland, Brampton and Ashgate.

He has experience on working in response and proactive teams throughout the North Division policing area, although he first started his career at Clay Cross.

Most recently, Jason has worked in more specialist roles and has worked on teams specifically targeting vehicle crime, and gathering intelligence.

PC Gill also is an accredited drug expert which means he is able to provide expert evidence in court in cases involving illegal drugs.

He said: “I’m really enjoying the change of direction, being back in uniform on the Safer Neighbourhood policing team, and getting out and about on the streets of Hasland, Boythorpe, Grangewood, Walton, Brampton and Ashgate.

“I have the opportunity to get to know the local community, find out about their concerns and work to resolve them where we can as well as working alongside other agencies to target issues around anti-social behaviour, crime and drug misuse.”

Outside of work Jason is a keen fisherman and team captain of the Derbyshire Fishing Club, and has had successes in inter-regional team and individual competitions.

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101 or send them a message through the My Local Police pages of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the work of the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Teams on Twitter, @ChesterfieldSNT or on Facebook www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldSNT.