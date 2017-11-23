New life to be injected into empty Chesterfield building

A large empty building in Chesterfield town centre is to be transformed into a new bar and restaurant - creating 18 jobs.

Chesterfield Borough Council has conditionally approved plans to breathe fresh life into the former Martha's Vineyard premises at the junction between Station Road and Corporation Street.

The building will undergo a revamp and eventually become a Hooded Ram bar and a Gali Kitchen restaurant.

Planning documents submitted to the borough council by the Hooded Ram Brewing Company state: "Taking great pride in our creativity, independence and our very own selection of craft ales, Hooded Ram venues offer a fresh and alternative place to meet, drink and socialise.

"Whether it be a big night out or a casual get together, the Hooded Ram is the perfect place to unwind and socialise with friends.

"Our welcoming and upbeat atmosphere ensures the good times keep on coming."

The Hooded Ram Brewing Company will also operate the Gali Kitchen restaurant, which will serve 'authentic street food from the Punjab'.

The planning documents add: "The Gali Kitchen is inspired by the traditional street vendors of the Punjab region, where the hustle and bustle, vibrant colours and intense flavours come together to create an unforgettable and truly unique experience.

"We seek to recreate the culture of the street environment through our delicious food and the joy of time spent together."

It has not yet been announced when the new bar and restaurant will launch.

The award-winning Hooded Ram Brewing Company was established in the Isle of Man by Rob Storey in 2013.

A borough council report states: "It is considered that the plans are of a good quality that would enhance the aesthetics of the locality."