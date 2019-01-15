New life to be breathed into another empty building in Chesterfield town centre

A prominent, vacant building in Chesterfield town centre is to be turned into housing.

Chesterfield Borough Council has granted conditional planning permission for Grindleford-based County Developments (Bakewell) Ltd to convert the former county court building into 12 apartments.

Chesterfield's former county court building.

One car parking space within the rear courtyard will be allocated to each apartment.

The property on St Mary's Gate was vacated in 2016.

In a statement on behalf of the applicant, Chesterfield-based Mitchell Proctor Architects said: "These apartments would provide much-needed accommodation within the town centre and bring a positive use for a fine building as well as economic benefits for the town.

"These proposals, while giving a new lease of life through a different use, will preserve the building for years to come.

"We believe the proposed use is acceptable in principle and would make a positive contribution to the vitality and viability of the town centre."

Earlier this month, the council approved plans for 87 New Square - which is opposite Subway - to be turned into nine apartments.

