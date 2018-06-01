New life for 'important property' in Chesterfield town centre

Part of Chesterfield's former Post Office building is to be transformed into a continental-style cafe bar.

Chesterfield Borough Council has given Loungers Ltd planning permission to convert the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building on the Market Place.

In its planning application, the Bristol-based company said the cafe bar 'will be a popular destination for locals of all ages, encouraging social interaction within the community'.

The business - which was set up by three friends in 2002 and operates across the country - added: "The hiring of locally-based staff and the increased footfall will inevitably aid the economy of nearby retail units and the surrounding area."

The planning permission includes the installation of a commercial ventilation system.

A council planning document stated this may not be 'aesthetically pleasing' but would be necessary for the facility to operate and would be away from public view.

"It is considered that any harm caused to the listed building would be outweighed by the benefits brought about by these plans that would secure the future of this important property," the document added.

Flats are expected to be built on the first and second floor of the property.

The Chesterfield Post Office building closed in 2014 and moved its service to WH Smith in the Pavements Shopping Centre.