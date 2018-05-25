New life breathed into prominent Chesterfield building

A new era has begun for a well-known building in Chesterfield town centre.

The Distillery has opened at 2 St Mary's Gate, which used to be where S41 Bar was based.

The Distillery is Chesterfield's latest bar.

A spokesperson for The Distillery said: "We have invested a substantial sum of money, very sympathetically, in what is a beautiful listed property and iconic to Chesterfield.

"If there is a difference between what we offer and some of the other great bars and pubs in the town, it is within the vast range of worldwide spirits.

"We list over 40 gins, 35 rums, 20 whiskeys and 15 Vodkas from all corners of the world, mixed and made up either as they were produced or with some pretty distinctive cocktails, made by our superb mixologists.

"Hopefully we have created an environment that will allow people to relax and take the time to enjoy their evening with us, whether it be for one drink or three, or indeed trying our cocktail tree.

"We think what we have done compliments Chesterfield’s nightlife accordingly and we’d like to say we’ve finished but the next step is to upgrade the outside of the premises, which will be done in the next few weeks after some consultation with the local heritage department so we keep the building in character to what it has been for the last 398 years."

2 St Mary’s Gate is a Grade II-listed building.

According to Chesterfield Civic Society, the site was acquired by Gilbert Heathcote in 1614.

He probably built the present structure before his death in 1634.

The Heathcote family was prominent in the town’s business and corporate life between the end of the 15th century and the 17th century.

S41 Bar closed at the start of the 2018 after 10 years in the town.

Before that, it was Heathcotes bar and restaurant.

After S41 Bar closed, Dom Stevens, manager of the Destination Chesterfield marketing group, said: "It is important we all make sure that we support what is on our doorstep."