New jobs for Chesterfield as cycle retailer Ubyk rolls into town

New jobs are being created after a cycle retailer launched its headquarters in Chesterfield.

Peak Bikes, based on Old Brick Works Lane in the town, has bought a company called Ubyk, which caters for the top end of the cycling industry.

Ubyk - which has stores in Oxford and Brighton as well as international websites for sales in the USA, Australia, France, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Japan - has now opened its headquarters on Old Brick Works Lane, just off Sheffield Road.

A Ubyk store is also set to launch in the town later this month.

Peter Currey, owner and managing director, said: "The acquisition is very exciting for Peak Bikes and the group.

"It really allows us to leap frog to the forefront of the market to be up there leading the way - but we also have the unique ability to still offer a personal service and ensure everything we do is beyond the customers expectations.

"Most of my team at Peak Bikes are keen cyclists are really passionate about what they do.

"Given that Chesterfield is my hometown, it's rewarding to be able to see my businesses grow and support the local economy.

"Having our group headquarters in Chesterfield will see the immediate opening of job vacancies.

"All retail stores within the UK, the USA and Australia will be ultimately overseen from Chesterfield and all of our national and international website activity will also be controlled from Chesterfield.

"The expansion plans and forecasts looks very promising indeed."