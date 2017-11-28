New jobs created as cake shop and bakery to open in Chesterfield

A new cake shop and bakery is to open in Chesterfield within the next month - creating 20 jobs.

Patisserie Valerie will be based on High Street in the town centre at the former Coral betting shop.

It currently has more than 150 stores across the UK.

Paul May, chief executive of Patisserie Holdings PLC, said: “We’re very pleased to announce the upcoming opening of our new store in Chesterfield, which is our first store in this area. We hope the people of Chesterfield will enjoy the delicious gateaux and patisserie we have to offer.”

The store will offer a full menu of hot food, ranging from a continental breakfast to an evening meal. The shop will also serve a range of gateau slices and patisserie along with handcrafted coffee made by trained baristas, and a range of loose leaf teas.

Customers will also be able to order and collect celebration cakes for any special occasion, including birthday and wedding cakes.

Belgian-born Madame Valerie opened the first Patisserie Valerie in London’s Soho in 1926.