New housing development launches in Wingerworth

A new housing development in Wingerworth has opened to the public.

Property developer Bellway has launched its Curzon Park scheme off Derby Road.

A selection of three and four-bedroom homes are currently available to buy, with prices starting at £205,000.

Interested buyers are now able to visit the sales centre at the site to find out more.

Carolyne Watkinson, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: "We are really pleased to have opened the doors to Curzon Park.

"Curzon Park offers a range of beautiful properties in a picturesque location, close to the Peak District National Park and the market town of Chesterfield. .

"We have worked closely with the local authorities to carefully design a selection of homes which will suit people at all stages of the property ladder."