New gym to open in Chesterfield

A new ladies-only gym is to open in Chesterfield.

Fitness In Time will launch in the former premises of Fit Femmes on Rose Hill on Monday.

Managing director Peter Dewbery said he had managed to save the jobs of staff from Fit Femmes after that business went into liquidation and closed in the spring.

Mr Dewbery, who also own gyms in Abingdon, Oxfordshire and Winchester, said: "My company has been trading since 2008 and has a great history of providing exercise and nutritional advice to thousands of women.

"I'm a former personal trainer and I have trained many high-profile clients including celebrities, politicians and elite-level athletes.

"I'm delighted to be opening Fitness In Time in Chesterfield."

For more information about Fitness In Time, visit www.facebook.com/fitnessinchesterfield

