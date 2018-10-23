New food and drink market set for Chesterfield this Christmas

People are being invited to attend a new festive event in Chesterfield.

The Street Food and Craft Market will take place in the Market Square between December 14 and 17 from 9am to 4pm.

There will be a choice of hot and cold street food such as gourmet turkey sandwiches, venison arancini, beef bourguignon and Neopolitan pizza which you can wash down with a festive mulled wine, cider or even an artisan gin.

Market traders selling a variety of crafts, jewellery, Christmas decorations, furniture, books, toys and many other items.

It has been organised by Edge Events, the same team behind the Chesterfield Food and Drink Festival and Street Food and Grooves Festival.

“We really hope that by you supporting this event it can grow into a fantastic annual festive celebration,” Edge Events said.