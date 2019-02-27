New craft beer service launches in Chesterfield - and they deliver to your door the same day

A new craft beer delivery service has launched in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Craft, located on Saltergate, now provides same day delivery of craft beer to Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, including Eckington, Staveley, Dronfield and Holmesfield.

The shop stocks beers from local brewers such as Thornbridge, Buxton and Abbeydale, national craft brewers such as Magic Rock, Cloudwater and Loka Polly and from overseas brewers such as To-Ol, Lervig and Basqueland Brewing Project.

Customers can order their beer via Chesterfield Craft’s website, and orders placed before 4:30pm are eligible for same-day delivery. Orders will be delivered directly to customers after the shop closes each evening.

Owner of Chesterfield Craft, Richard Young, said “The big online beer shops deliver in the daytime when their customers are out at work, usually resulting in a trip to the courier’s depot to collect. We deliver in the evening, when our customers are at home. This allows customers who can’t get to our shop, to still enjoy our great range of craft beer.”

This same-day delivery service is believed to be something completely new to Chesterfield and the surrounding area.

Richard Young added: “We will even chill our customer’s beers, so they arrive cold and ready to drink!”

To find out more, or to place an order, visit www.chesterfieldcraft.co.uk/home-deliveries