New car park planned for Chesterfield Royal Hospital staff after issues with 'inappropriate' parking and overspill

Plans have been lodged to build a new car park for staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The proposals are for vacant land opposite the hospital on Chesterfield Road, Calow and would involve the demolition of the the former Chesterfield Cycle Centre.

There have been long-running problems with problems at the hospital including overspill and people parking in inappropriate locations.

The site would be turned into a long stay car park with 140 spaces.

It is expected that the car park will be for 24-hour operation although the core time will be 7am to 6pm.

The planning documents state: "The site currently accommodates a building relating to its former use as Chesterfield Cycle Centre and there is a vehicle repair workshop to the rear. Both uses have ceased trading.

"There are severe parking pressures at and around Chesterfield Royal Hospital with vehicular parking in inappropriate locations.

"The Chesterfield Royal Hospital have identified the need to provide additional parking to accommodate the existing parking demands and prevent inappropriate parking which occurs both within and off-the site.

"The parking demand is also having a knock-on effect of providing obstruction to the on-site blue light route.

"The proposal will seek to provide additional parking facilities to try and manage the current overspill parking. As such the proposal will not generate additional traffic in its own right since this staff parking already exists on the local highway network."

A spokesperson for Calow Parish Council said: "The parish council supports this application and hopes that it will go some way to relieving the parking issues."

One comment on the planning application, lodged with North East Derbyshire District Council, says: "I went to an appointment at the Royal hospital last Wednesday on the 13th of March and it is obvious that further car parking space essential. I drove around the perimeter and cars were even parked on grass verges, some with penalty notices attached."

The plans can be viewed on the North East Derbyshire District Council using the reference 19/00244/FL.