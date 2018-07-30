New cafe could be on its way to Chesterfield town centre

A vacant building in Chesterfield town centre is to be turned into a cafe.

Onki Stubbings, of Mamaccino Ltd, submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council to transform 30 Middle Pavement - inside the Pavements Shopping Centre - into a cafe, creating three full-time roles and one part-time position.

The planning application stated: "The site is currently empty and has been empty for over 10 years.

"The interior was damaged by a fire about 10 years ago but the landlord has agreed to do the building work before we sign the contract.

"I believe the site used to be a green grocery store over 10 years ago."

Chesterfield Borough Council approved the planning application during a recent meeting.