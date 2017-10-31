New cafe and bar, Pump + Grind, to open in Chesterfield this week

A new independent cafe and bar is to launch in Chesterfield this week.

Pump + Grind will open on Stephensons Place on Friday.

The Pump + Grind logo.

A spokesman said: "Open daily from 8am until late, Pump + Grind will be serving up superb coffee to drink in or takeaway, craft beers, top cocktails, all day brunches and a small but ever-changing selection of soulful, street food influenced plates.

"Pump + Grind aims to firmly establish itself within Chesterfield's burgeoning food and drink scene and become a cornerstone of local daily life.

"Whether you want a place to kick back and escape the hustle and bustle of your working week with a hand-brewed coffee, grab a wholesome takeaway lunch, hang out with friends over great food and a beer or two or get your weekend started with an expertly-crafted cocktail, Pump + Grind aims to hit the spot."

The spokesman added that Pump + Grind will 'work directly with a coffee roaster who has been sourcing, roasting, living and loving good coffee since 2001'.

"All of Pump + Grind's meats, fruits and vegetables will be locally sourced wherever possible," the spokesman added.

"Breads and cakes will be baked fresh every day and to continue our support of the local community we will ensure no food goes to waste and will instead be given to those who need it most."