New bobby on the beat targets concerns in Chesterfield

Residents in the Hasland, Boythorpe, Grangewood, Walton, Brampton and Ashgate areas may have noticed a new bobby on the beat after Derbyshire Police hired a new community support officer (PCSO) for the patch.

Joanne Elliott-Pressland, who is from the Matlock area, joined the team just after Christmas.

Joanne became a PCSO after seeing an advert on Facebook and fancying a career change.

She previously worked as a pharmacy assistant and a country parks and nature reserves warden and assistant.

Joanne said: “I like every day to be different, and this job really does allow me to meet different people and get involved in different things every day.

“I’m really enjoying getting to know the local community and finding out about the concerns and issues for the area, then working alongside my colleagues to target them.”

Outside of work, Joanne, enjoys spending time in the countryside, taking in the sights of Derbyshire while walking her dogs.

She joins colleagues PC Martin Rothwell and PC Andy Pearson, and PCS Zoe Blount, PCSO Jude Cornwall and PCSO Brian Pemberton.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Darran Clarke said: “Our aim is to ensure my officers are a visible and reassuring presence in the area and to continue to make Chesterfield a safe and pleasant place to visit, work and live by engaging with partner agencies to tackle violent crime, theft, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.”

Current focuses for the team include an anti-social behaviour crackdown and acquisitive crime along the Chatsworth Road corridor.

To contact the team call 101, the non-emergency number, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the team on Twitter: @GrangewoodSNT, @WaltonWestSNT or @HaslandSNT.