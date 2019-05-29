New beauty and make-up school set to land in Chesterfield

Fledgling make-up artists of Chesterfield rejoice – a new beauty school is about to land in town to train up the next Bobbi Brown or Charlotte Tilbury.

The new venture is being launched by business partners Jane Manifredi and Lucy Chapman, who have a combined experience of more than 50 years in the industry.

Pro MUA Beauty Training will be based at Stephenson Place in the town centre.

A full refit is underway, athough an official launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Jane said: “We noticed a big gap in the education sector for delivering make-up and beauty courses. We want to bridge the gap between industry and training by offering bespoke pathways which enable our learners industry access.

“We’re doing this by collaborating with industry experts and education professionals to provide our learners with world class qualifications accredited by the Vocational Training Charitable Trust.”

Glam duo Jane and Lucy wanted to pass on their expertise to the area’s budding beauticians.

Jane has run Nail and Beauty Studio in Dronfield for more than 30 years and Lucy is the owner of The Stage salon in Baslow.

Jane added: “The beauty and make-up industry is forever growing, and for learners gaining a VTCT industry recognised qualification guarantees that an exceptionally high standard of learning has been achieved. Chesterfield is the perfect location for our launch having excellent transport links to Sheffield, Nottingham, and Derby via rail links, with good parking and bus routes.”

Pro MUA Beauty Training is also planning to get involved with schools in the area, with a course designed specifically for 14-16 year olds.

“That’s very important to us,” added Jane.

“We want to give school leavers interested in a career in beauty the best possible start.”

Pro MUA and Beauty Training is already enrolling courses for a September start.

The range of courses will also include hairstyling and complimentary therapy training, such as reflexology and massage.

Find out more on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/promuaandbeauty, on Instagram @promuaandbeauty and on Twitter @promuaandbeauty.

